Jr. high scrimmage game canceled due to Lumberton bus accident

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Richton School District announced that the jr. high football scrimmage game has been canceled due to Lumberton’s team bus being involved in an accident on the way to the school.

According to the school district’s Facebook post, all players are okay.

As a precaution, the game has been canceled.

A Lamar County School District spokesperson said there were no injuries, and parents were notified. The bus was not on route. It was carrying student athletes.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

