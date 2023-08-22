Win Stuff
HPD searches for alleged West 4th Street auto burglary suspect

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in a recent auto burglary investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the suspect was involved in an auto burglary that took place in the 3700 block of West 4th Street on Monday, Aug. 7.

HPD says the suspect then used a stolen credit card from a purse found inside the vehicle at a business in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, after the auto burglary.

If anyone has information about the incident or the suspect’s identity/whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

