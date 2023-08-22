Win Stuff
HPD recruiting next class of officers

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is looking for its next class of recruits.

To apply, you must be 21 years old, have a high school diploma or a college degree.

Those who apply and pass all background checks will then go through a civil service exam and a physical fitness exam.

If passed, they will move on to a 17-week training boot camp.

“They are tested throughout the entire training academy,” said Major Tony Fountaine. “Numerous tests are required by the state of Mississippi. I do hope that we get a good outcome, a good amount of recruits to start with.

We do have about a 50% dropout rate, it is a very tough academy. We don’t cut any corners because when they get out there, we want them to be ready. Our number one goal is for them to go home at night.”

The starting salary for Hattiesburg police officers is $50,000 and goes up $1,000 with each college degree earned.

For more information on the program, visit Hattiesburgms.com.

