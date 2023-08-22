The heat continues into this week, many heat warnings are in effect

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Today will be clear and calm and temperatures will rise into the low 100′s. There is no chance for rain throughout the day and we are under a Red Flag Warning.

There are several warnings in place for the Pine Belt today. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8:00 PM on August 22nd.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the following counties and will last until 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 23:

Wayne

Greene

Perry

George

Stone

Pearl River

Walthall

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the following counties and will last until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 23:

Simpson

Smith

Jasper

Clarke

Lawrence

Jeff Davis

Covington

Jones

Marion

Lamar

Forrest

As a reminder, a Heat Advisory goes into effect when the maximum heat index is expected to be at 100 degrees or higher over the next 48 hours, and the overnight lows will not drop below 75 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect when heat indices are expected to exceed 105 degrees for that area.

Tomorrow we will be under a First Alert Weather Day due to excessive temperatures. The First Alert Weather Day will continue through Saturday August 26th. Temperatures for tomorrow will rise into the low 100′s and skies be partly sunny. There is no chance of rain. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the high 70′s for overnight lows.

Thursday temperatures will rise into the low 100′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies are expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Friday is when rain chances settle in and we will be partly sunny with temperatures into the low 100′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the 70′s.

Saturday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s. Rain is expected as we go throughout the day with a consistent 10% chance of being caught in a rain shower in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be into the high 70′s

