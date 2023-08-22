PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A historic heatwave is expected this week as a very strong heat dome builds over the central part of the United States.

Highs on Wednesday are forecasted to reach 106°. That would tie the ALL-TIME RECORD HIGH for Hattiesburg with records going back to 1893. The last time Hattiesburg reached a high of 106° was back in 1963.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to dangerous heat. (WDAM)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to dangerous heat. (WDAM)

Heat Indices on Wednesday are forecasted to be between 115-120°.

Temperatures will struggle to fall during the overnight hours. Temperatures are only forecasted to bottom out near 80° on Thursday Morning.

Thursday afternoon will be hot and humid once again as highs top out around 105°. Heat Indices are forecasted to be between 115-120°.

Friday will be extremely hot. Highs will top out into the low to mid 100s°. Heat Indices will be as high as 120°.

Most high school football games have been pushed back to 8 p.m. due to the extreme heat. Even then, it will still be warm.

8 p.m. kickoff temperatures are forecasted to be around 92°.

It will be critical for you to stay hydrated and take multiple breaks. Also, don’t forget about your pets and livestock. Make sure they have access to cool, fresh water and shade.

Don’t forget, there is also a burn ban in effect through the Pine Belt. For more information, click HERE.

Burn bans in the Pine Belt (WDAM)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.