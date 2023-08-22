FIRST ALERT: All-Time Record Highs expected tomorrow

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday. A historic heatwave is expected this week as a very strong heat dome builds over the central part of the United States. Highs on Wednesday are forecasted to reach 106°. That would tie the ALL-TIME Record High for Hattiesburg with records going back to 1893. The last time Hattiesburg reached a high 106° was back in 1963. Heat Indices on Wednesday are forecasted to be between 115-120°.

Temperatures will struggle to fall during the overnight hours. Temperatures are only forecasted to bottom out near 80° for Thursday Morning. Thursday afternoon will be hot and humid once again as highs top out around 105°. Heat Indices are forecasted to be between 115-120°.

Friday will be extremely hot. Highs will top out into the low to mid 100s°. Heat Indices will be as high as 120°. Most high school football games have been pushed back to 8pm due to the extreme heat. Even then, it will still be warm. 8 p.m. kickoff temperatures are forecasted to be around 92°.

This weekend will remain hot and humid with highs in the low 100s.

We could finally get some relief next week when the heat dome breaks down. That looks to cool us back down into the mid 90s next week. We may also see the return of hit-or-miss showers as well.

