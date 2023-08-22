Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

FIRST ALERT: All-Time Record Highs expected tomorrow

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/22
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday. A historic heatwave is expected this week as a very strong heat dome builds over the central part of the United States. Highs on Wednesday are forecasted to reach 106°. That would tie the ALL-TIME Record High for Hattiesburg with records going back to 1893. The last time Hattiesburg reached a high 106° was back in 1963. Heat Indices on Wednesday are forecasted to be between 115-120°.

Temperatures will struggle to fall during the overnight hours. Temperatures are only forecasted to bottom out near 80° for Thursday Morning. Thursday afternoon will be hot and humid once again as highs top out around 105°. Heat Indices are forecasted to be between 115-120°.

Friday will be extremely hot. Highs will top out into the low to mid 100s°. Heat Indices will be as high as 120°. Most high school football games have been pushed back to 8pm due to the extreme heat. Even then, it will still be warm. 8 p.m. kickoff temperatures are forecasted to be around 92°.

This weekend will remain hot and humid with highs in the low 100s.

We could finally get some relief next week when the heat dome breaks down. That looks to cool us back down into the mid 90s next week. We may also see the return of hit-or-miss showers as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
Abdul Mohsin Mohamed, 17, was last seen Sunday night around 8 p.m.
Teen reported missing in Waynesboro
Red flag warning
Red Flag Warning, Burn Bans: What you need to know!

Latest News

Tropical Update 8/22/23
Tropical Update 8/22/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to dangerous heat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/22
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/22
Hannah's Tuesday Forecast
The heat continues into this week, many heat warnings are in effect