City of Petal discussing garbage service contract

The City of Petal is in talks with Waste Pro about a potential extension of its garbage service contract.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city recently accepted a bid from Waste Pro, which has handled all of the city’s trash services since 2013.

Every decade, the city has to put out a request for proposals so that businesses like Waste Pro can make bids for services like garbage pickup.

In addition to Waste Pro, the city received bids from two other companies.

Waste Pro was the lowest.

Mayor Tony Ducker said the price was the main factor in their decision to accept the bid.

“We want to be as gentle as we can when it comes to the bill everybody has to pay every month,” said Ducker. “One dollar doesn’t sound like that much, but one dollar over 4,000 customers, that’s $50,000. You don’t want to take $50,000 out of the economy.”

Earlier this year, the company faced several issues, including pickup delays and truck breakdowns.

Ducker said the city is still optimistic about its relationship with the company.

“They typically have a 98 to 99% pickup rate, but there are times, with pressure in the labor market, it’ll get a little tough on them,” Ducker said. “So obviously we want to be there to make sure the residents are getting what they’re paying for.”

If the contract is renewed, Ducker said residents could expect minor route changes.

“On Friday, if you get a pickup and you’re a business down one of our main streets...you put your trash out (and) that’s the look everybody gets when they come to town,” Ducker said. “So there’s a chance we might do some re-routing from that standpoint.”

The city’s current contract is set to expire on Sept. 30.

The decision is expected to be made on September 1, after the city finalizes its budget.

