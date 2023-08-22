Win Stuff
City of Petal accepts bid to re-turf fields at Robert E. Russell Sportsplex

Plans for the project began in February 2023 and is expected to help with drainage underneath the fields.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal has accepted a $1.2 million bid to re-turf four fields at the Robert E. Russell Sportsplex.

Hattiesburg construction company Sports Contractors Unlimited will handle the project.

“We work hand-in-hand with the City of Petal,” said Petal Sports Association Director Jason Edwards. “And we’re just very excited for the upgrades for the kids. The kids deserve this.”

The project is funded through the city’s 3% sales tax increase and will help negate several issues, including drainage.

“Keeps all the games on schedule, less rain outs,” Edwards said. “So instead of just calling and saying it’s a rainout, be like, ‘Hey, give us 30 minutes, and we can get this field going.’”

Petal residents expressed mixed reactions on social media, with some residents saying the money could’ve been used on other, more pressing matters.

Resident Dustin Coats said he thinks the project could help bring more people to the area for sporting events and, in turn, boost the local economy.

“They’re gonna be eating at our restaurants, buying stuff at our stores, supporting our local businesses, which will help generate more sales tax,” said Coats.

Edwards said the association has already been receiving inquiries about events, specifically tournaments.

“I’ve got affiliations all around the state that are already calling me about tournaments in the future,” Edwards said.

The city also plans to add soccer fields and a splash pad to the complex.

The projects, according to Mayor Tony Ducker, will cost around $460,000 and $650,000, respectively.

