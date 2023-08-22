Win Stuff
A centuries-old historic building in Stone County is relocated

By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A building more than 100 years old along Highway 26 has made many moves in its time.

From Hattiesburg to Wiggins and now, 4 miles east down Hwy. 26 to Bethel Baptist Church.

Back in the day, the structure served as the original Bethel Baptist, as well as an old VFW Hall.

Now current Bethel Pastor Freddy Wagner’s getting it to begin an old and new tradition at the current church grounds.

“It’s a fairly solid building,” Wagner said. “We had tried to do this in May, but we couldn’t get all the utility companies to work out on the same day. We’re at the point right now, he ain’t backing up. We’ve got to press forward.”

A job like this makes everybody come out to watch.

“I’ve never moved a house. Buildings...but nothing that big,” said workers at Parker’s Service Center right next to the highway.

“Having something that big being moved, that’s pretty remarkable,” said Mike Welch, who lives just off the road.

Wagner says once it’s on the current church grounds, they’ll refurbish it and get it ready for the church’s 100th anniversary in 2025.

