A centuries-old historic building in Stone County is relocated

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A building more than 100 years old along Highway 26 has made many moves in its time.

From Hattiesburg to Wiggins and now, 4 miles east down Hwy. 26 to Bethel Baptist Church.

Easin on down the road… this building that’s more than 100 years old is being transported to Bethel Baptist Church on Hwy 26. It’s a little more than 2 miles. That means lots of logistics and careful execution. pic.twitter.com/4hoEfFRaMc — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 22, 2023

Back in the day, the structure served as the original Bethel Baptist, as well as an old VFW Hall.

Now current Bethel Pastor Freddy Wagner’s getting it to begin an old and new tradition at the current church grounds.

Pastor Freddy Wagner tells us the building is the original Bethel Baptist. He says once they get it to church grounds, they’ll use it as another place of worship. pic.twitter.com/sQAY0kCUP9 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 22, 2023

“It’s a fairly solid building,” Wagner said. “We had tried to do this in May, but we couldn’t get all the utility companies to work out on the same day. We’re at the point right now, he ain’t backing up. We’ve got to press forward.”

A job like this makes everybody come out to watch.

“I’ve never moved a house. Buildings...but nothing that big,” said workers at Parker’s Service Center right next to the highway.

“Having something that big being moved, that’s pretty remarkable,” said Mike Welch, who lives just off the road.

Wagner says once it’s on the current church grounds, they’ll refurbish it and get it ready for the church’s 100th anniversary in 2025.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.