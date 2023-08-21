Win Stuff
Volunteer firefighters put out early Sunday morning shed fire in Forrest Co.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Eatonville Road to the report of a structure fire at 3:45 a.m.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters were out early Sunday morning to put out a shed fire behind a home in Forrest County.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Eatonville Road to the report of a structure fire at 3:45 a.m.

The volunteer fire department was told by the homeowner that he was woken up by a loud boom when he looked outside and saw the shop was on fire.

NFVFD said the first arriving units found the wood-framed shed behind the house fully covered by fire.

The firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby structures, according to the volunteer fire department.

No injuries were reported.

