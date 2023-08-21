Win Stuff
Sumrall VFD getting living quarters for the first time

By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades.

In the next few weeks, the department will be adding living quarters for the first time in its history.

The project was funded by the Town of Sumrall.

“The town has added two bedrooms, and we’re gonna put bunks in them, so they’ll sleep at least four firefighters,” said Chief Virginia Hayes.

The department currently has one bed for their full-time firefighters, which is often slept in by Hayes.

Hayes is the department’s only firefighter available for overnight shifts.

“You can’t do as much as you can with more firefighters, and you get twice as tired,” Hayes said.

The department will be getting several new amenities.

“Adding a washer and dryer and more storage space, a space where they can actually have lockers to lock your stuff up if you need to,” Hayes said.

With the new rooms, the station is looking to possibly hire more full-time firefighters.

But for now, they’re just grateful.

“The town’s support, the community’s support, we thank you,” Hayes said.

The renovations are expected to be complete within the next few weeks.

Hayes said the station is on the hunt for more volunteers to work in all areas, not just firefighting.

