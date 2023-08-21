Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Saints stay undefeated in preseason with victory over the Chargers

Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints battled Mother Nature and the Chargers, coming out victorious on both.

The Black and Gold (2-0) won on the field, 22-17.

Just getting to SoFi Stadium was also a “W”, considering tropical storm conditions were bearing down on Los Angeles all day.

Kendre Miller registered the only touchdown for the Saints in the contest. The rookie scored from seven yards out, staking the Saints to an early advantage, 7-0.

Preceding the touchdown run, Jameis Winston connected with Miller on a wheel route for 27 yards. Winston finished the contest going 13-of-21 passing, for 169 yards.

In the second half, Jake Haener took over the controls at quarterback. He ended the night with an impressive 11-of-17 passing for 118 yards.

Wil Lutz connected on three field goals, and Blake Grupe nailed two through the uprights.

The Saints close out their preseason slate with a 7 p.m. matchup with the Texans next Sunday on FOX 8. Tailgate kicks off at 6 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
Volunteer fire departments in desperate need of volunteers
A fire destroyed a Jones County home on Friendship Road and injured four firefighters on August...
Fire destroys Jones Co. home, injuries four firefighters
Delmar Lee Blake, 59.
CPD still seeking man reported missing on Aug. 1

Latest News

Keith Kirkwood hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. (Source: Saints)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints preseason win over Kansas City
FILE - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up for the team's NFL football game...
Alvin Kamara suspended for 3 games for Las Vegas fight
Alvin Kamara speaks on Vegas fight for first time
Kamara speaks out for first time since Vegas fight: ‘It was poor judgment’
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints