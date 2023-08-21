Red Flag Warning, Burn Bans: What you need to know!

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Much of the Pine Belt is under a Red Flag Warning, but what does that mean?

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a warning when weather conditions increase the risk of fire danger - high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds. It tells officials to watch for potential wildfires and reminds residents not to burn.

Pine Belt counties under the warning include Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Lamar and Marion.

The current warning will expire on Tuesday at midnight but could be re-issued if weather conditions persist.

In addition to the Red Flag Warning, the Governor’s office issued a burn ban covering 40 counties on Friday. Under the ban, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited in listed counties. Persons caught violating the burn ban can be fined and held responsible for any damages caused by a fire.

The ban covers the following Pine Belt counties:

Covington

Forrest

Greene

Jasper

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lamar

Marion

Perry

Smith

Wayne

Volunteer fire departments around the Pine Belt have been stretched thin as sparsely manned crews work to contain wildfires and structure fires while also responding to rescue and medical emergencies. To help alleviate some of this pressure, the Mississippi Forestry Commission activated its Incident Management Team to help facilitate rapid deployment to wildfires.

State-issued burn bans will remain in effect until further notice.

