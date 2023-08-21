Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Red Flag Warning, Burn Bans: What you need to know!

Red flag warning
Red flag warning(Pixabay, Drake Nickels / U.S. Marine Corps)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Much of the Pine Belt is under a Red Flag Warning, but what does that mean?

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a warning when weather conditions increase the risk of fire danger - high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds. It tells officials to watch for potential wildfires and reminds residents not to burn.

Pine Belt counties under the warning include Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Lamar and Marion.

The current warning will expire on Tuesday at midnight but could be re-issued if weather conditions persist.

In addition to the Red Flag Warning, the Governor’s office issued a burn ban covering 40 counties on Friday. Under the ban, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited in listed counties. Persons caught violating the burn ban can be fined and held responsible for any damages caused by a fire.

The ban covers the following Pine Belt counties:

  • Covington
  • Forrest
  • Greene
  • Jasper
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Jones
  • Lamar
  • Marion
  • Perry
  • Smith
  • Wayne

Volunteer fire departments around the Pine Belt have been stretched thin as sparsely manned crews work to contain wildfires and structure fires while also responding to rescue and medical emergencies. To help alleviate some of this pressure, the Mississippi Forestry Commission activated its Incident Management Team to help facilitate rapid deployment to wildfires.

Volunteer fire departments in desperate need of volunteers
MFC IMT activated to help coordinate wildfire efforts due to weather conditions

State-issued burn bans will remain in effect until further notice.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
Delmar Lee Blake, 59.
CPD still seeking man reported missing on Aug. 1
Volunteer fire departments in desperate need of volunteers

Latest News

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1000...
Volunteer firefighters put out early Sunday morning shed fire in Forrest Co.
.
Celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ with $4 tickets at Grand Theatres, AmStar Cinemas
Lana Del Rey coming to the Brandon Amphitheater
Lana Del Rey coming to the Brandon Amphitheater
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.