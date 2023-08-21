One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an 18-wheeler tanker died after his rig overturned on a Jones County roadway.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the wreck occurred around 5:16 a.m. Monday on Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road near the Trest Road intersection. They said the 18-wheeler left the roadway and rolled on the median, trapping the driver, 32-year-old Reginald Evans, inside the truck’s cab.

Fire & Rescue crews freed the driver with the help of a rotator wrecker from Burroughs Diesel. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Members of Evan’s family arrived at the location, and officials notified them of his death.

Since the tanker was carrying hot liquid asphalt, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has response apparatus en route to offload the product and remediate the scene.

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

All traffic is being diverted from the wreck, and Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road is closed from Red Hill Crossing Road to Jessie Byrd Road while officials work to clear the scene. The JCSD advised drivers to find alternative routes.

Responding emergency units include:

Jones County Sheriff’s Department

Sandersville Fire & Rescue

Rustin Fire & Rescue

Powers Fire & Rescue

Jones County Emergency Management Agency

Jones County Coroner’s Office

Jones County Beat 3 Supervisor Phil Dickerson

EMSERV Ambulance Service

Rescue 7 Air Ambulance (standby)

