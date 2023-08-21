Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Miracle Temple Church of God reopens doors weeks after being vandalized

One speaker gave a message that Pastor Johnson says stuck with him days after his church was vandalized: don’t worry, be happy.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cars lined the street in front of Miracle Temple Church of God, music and members filled the church and new equipment is a sight that many thought they would never witness for a while after being vandalized twice.

“We are thankful that God has allowed us to come back into his house of worship one more time,” said Pastor Johnson.

It was a miraculous Sunday for Pastor Gary Johnson who is the pastor for Miracle Temple. He brought along guest speakers to help celebrate the church’s reopening.

One speaker gave a message that Pastor Johnson says stuck with him days after his church was vandalized: don’t worry, be happy.

“We have to have faith and God will see us through the situation,” said Pastor Johnson. “Be happy and don’t worry about it, have faith and know God has our back.”

This Sunday also marked his seven-year anniversary of becoming pastor of the church and says he never thought he would experience a roadblock the way he did.

Pastor Johnson says not only was he happy to receive support from the community with redecorating the church, but he was also happy to see his congregation return to a place of worship.

“That’s what it’s all about — coming together to help the brothers and sisters and that’s what they did, and we appreciate them for that,” said Pastor Johnson. “I felt good knowing that the spirit of God was in this place, and they didn’t give up either. That made me happy today.”

He also intends to stay and lead his church believing it’s his mission from God.

“I’m thankful God has placed me here in this community to be a service to this community and to look after it,” said Pastor Johnson. “I’m thankful for that.”

Pastor Johnson says the church will return to its regular service on Sundays at 11 a.m.

Miracle Temple Church of God is located at 218 Spanner Lane in Biloxi.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
Delmar Lee Blake, 59.
CPD still seeking man reported missing on Aug. 1
Volunteer fire departments in desperate need of volunteers
Walmart stores across the PIne Belt hosted a quarterly "Wellness Day" Saturday.
Pine Belt Walmarts host quarterly “Wellness Day” in time for back-to-school

Latest News

Source: MGN
Driver trapped, road closed after 18-wheeler rollover in Jones Co.
Hattiesburg teens place in Junior Olympic competition
Hattiesburg teens place in Junior Olympic competition
A Jackson family writes and publishes books to teach financial literacy to adults and children
Sumrall FD getting living quarters for the first time
Sumrall FD getting living quarters for the first time
Sumrall VFD getting living quarters for the first time
Sumrall Fire Department making major renovations