Miracle Temple Church of God reopens doors weeks after being vandalized

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cars lined the street in front of Miracle Temple Church of God, music and members filled the church and new equipment is a sight that many thought they would never witness for a while after being vandalized twice.

“We are thankful that God has allowed us to come back into his house of worship one more time,” said Pastor Johnson.

It was a miraculous Sunday for Pastor Gary Johnson who is the pastor for Miracle Temple. He brought along guest speakers to help celebrate the church’s reopening.

One speaker gave a message that Pastor Johnson says stuck with him days after his church was vandalized: don’t worry, be happy.

“We have to have faith and God will see us through the situation,” said Pastor Johnson. “Be happy and don’t worry about it, have faith and know God has our back.”

This Sunday also marked his seven-year anniversary of becoming pastor of the church and says he never thought he would experience a roadblock the way he did.

Pastor Johnson says not only was he happy to receive support from the community with redecorating the church, but he was also happy to see his congregation return to a place of worship.

“That’s what it’s all about — coming together to help the brothers and sisters and that’s what they did, and we appreciate them for that,” said Pastor Johnson. “I felt good knowing that the spirit of God was in this place, and they didn’t give up either. That made me happy today.”

He also intends to stay and lead his church believing it’s his mission from God.

“I’m thankful God has placed me here in this community to be a service to this community and to look after it,” said Pastor Johnson. “I’m thankful for that.”

Pastor Johnson says the church will return to its regular service on Sundays at 11 a.m.

Miracle Temple Church of God is located at 218 Spanner Lane in Biloxi.

