LIST: Cooling stations opening in Forrest Co.

The Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center will be one of the locations open as a cooling station.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management said temperatures will range from 102 to 108 with heat indices approaching 120 degrees this week. Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely with prolonged outdoor activity.

To help residents escape the heat, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors will open the following cooling station:

  • Forrest County Multipurpose Center located at 962 Sullivan Drive

The City of Hattiesburg will open the following cooling stations:

  • CE Roy Community Center at 300 East 5th St
  • Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center at 220 West Front StSiglar Center at 315 Conti St
  • Train Depot at 308 Newman St

The City of Petal will also open the following cooling station:

  • Petal Civic Center at 712 South Main St in Petal

All cooling stations will be open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and bottled water will be available at all locations for those seeking shelter.

