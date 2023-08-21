LIST: Cooling stations opening in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management said temperatures will range from 102 to 108 with heat indices approaching 120 degrees this week. Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely with prolonged outdoor activity.

To help residents escape the heat, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors will open the following cooling station:

Forrest County Multipurpose Center located at 962 Sullivan Drive

The City of Hattiesburg will open the following cooling stations:

CE Roy Community Center at 300 East 5th St

Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center at 220 West Front StSiglar Center at 315 Conti St

Train Depot at 308 Newman St

The City of Petal will also open the following cooling station:

Petal Civic Center at 712 South Main St in Petal

All cooling stations will be open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and bottled water will be available at all locations for those seeking shelter.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.