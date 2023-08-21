Win Stuff
Lana Del Rey coming to the Brandon Amphitheater

Lana Del Rey coming to the Brandon Amphitheater
Lana Del Rey coming to the Brandon Amphitheater(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey will be performing at the Brandon Amphitheater.

The concert will be on September 27 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a part of her 10-date tour across the U.S. in September and October, produced by Live Nation.

The run will kick off on Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tenn., and hit cities in Texas, Alabama, Florida, and others before closing in Charleston, West Virginia on Oct. 5.

This March, Del Rey released her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.,” to critical acclaim.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

