How firefighters deal with extreme heat

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the most common concerns for firefighters is suffering heat-related illnesses, especially in 100-degree weather.

Without the proper techniques to stay cool, they could suffer from strokes, heat exhaustion or cardiac arrest.

“Inside a fire, when there is a flashover the whole room becomes engulfed, it reaches 1,000 degrees,” said Sharon Volunteer Fire Chief Brett Stewart. “And that’s about what our turnouts can take is 1,000 degrees.”

Moselle Volunteer Fire Chief James Shows said one of the struggles is the amount of time firefighters can actively fight the fire inside a structure.

“(They can stay in) 15 to 20 minutes tops on the guys inside and you’re going to need to pull them out, let them hydrate, send your next team in, just to be safe,” said Shows.

While the tactics don’t change for fighting fires, Stewart said recovery time is essential.

“Fighting fire in extreme heat, really nothing changes for us,” Stewart said. “We’re going to push harder, but the recovery time is more important.”

The most important part of recovery when fighting fires in hot weather is to stay hydrated.

“We’re going to find shade or make shade, we’re going to have a lot more active cooling like ice blankets, lots of cold water, clean water and lots of rest,” Stewart said.

The gear firefighters wear is composed of three layers; a thermal liner, a moisture barrier and the outer shell, which also protects them from the high levels of heat.

