Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Gov. Reeves implements partial statewide burn ban

-
-(MGN ONLINE)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - In consultation with the Mississippi Forestry Commission and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation Friday initiating a partial statewide burn ban, effective immediately.

The following 40 counties will be under the burn ban, which will remain in place until further notice: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Issaquena, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Newton, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, Wilkinson and Yazoo.

Additionally, the MFC has activated its Incident Management Team to help facilitate rapid deployment to wildfires.

The partial state-level burn ban is effective immediately and will have no exemptions. The burn ban was implemented due to increased wildfire occurrences, high drought index, dry vegetation and the forecasted weather patterns statewide over the next ten days.

“Much of the state is experiencing significant drought conditions,” said Reeves. “With the current drought conditions and little rainfall in the forecast, we are taking action now to protect the public. The state of Mississippi will continue to monitor conditions and respond as needed.”

Under a partial statewide burn ban, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited in the specified counties.

Persons caught violating a burn ban can be fined and held responsible for any damages caused by a fire. Due to drought conditions, the MFC is discouraging any unnecessary outdoor burning, even in parts of the state that are not under the burn ban.

Gas, propane, and charcoal grills are safe to use when using safe handling precautions.

To report a wildfire, call 911 or contact MFC’s Central Dispatch at 877-MFC-FIRE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
Volunteer fire departments in desperate need of volunteers
A fire destroyed a Jones County home on Friendship Road and injured four firefighters on August...
Fire destroys Jones Co. home, injuries four firefighters
Walmart stores across the PIne Belt hosted a quarterly "Wellness Day" Saturday.
Pine Belt Walmarts host quarterly “Wellness Day” in time for back-to-school

Latest News

How firefighters deal with extreme heat
How firefighters deal with extreme heat
Mail-in ballots must be received by the circuit clerk office five days before the election.
Absentee voting begins for run-off election
-
two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84