FIRST ALERT: Historic Heat Wave expected this week.

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 100s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Wednesday – Friday. A historic heatwave is expected later this week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are forecasted to tie the ALL-TIME Record High of 106°. Heat Indices will be between 115-120°.

Friday will be extremely hot. Highs will top out into the low to mid 105°. Heat Indices will be as high as 120°. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for the kickoff of Friday Night Football games.

This weekend will remain hot and humid with highs in the low 100s.

We could finally get some relief next week when the heat dome breaks down. That looks to cool us back down into the mid 90s next week. We may also see the return of hit-or-miss showers as well.

