Driver trapped, road closed after 18-wheeler rollover in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are working to free the driver of an 18-wheeler tanker that overturned on a Jones County roadway.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the wreck occurred early Monday morning on Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road near the Trest Road intersection. They said the 18-wheeler left the roadway and rolled on the median, trapping the driver inside the truck’s cab.
Fire & Rescue crews are currently working to free the driver.
The status of the driver is unknown. However, EMSERV Ambulance Service is already on the scene, and Rescue 7 Helicopter is en route.
All traffic is being diverted from the wreck, and the JCSD said Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road will remain closed for several hours. They advised drivers to find alternative routes.
