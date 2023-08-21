Win Stuff
Driver trapped, road closed after 18-wheeler rollover in Jones Co.

Source: MGN
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are working to free the driver of an 18-wheeler tanker that overturned on a Jones County roadway.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the wreck occurred early Monday morning on Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road near the Trest Road intersection. They said the 18-wheeler left the roadway and rolled on the median, trapping the driver inside the truck’s cab.

Fire & Rescue crews are currently working to free the driver.

The status of the driver is unknown. However, EMSERV Ambulance Service is already on the scene, and Rescue 7 Helicopter is en route.

All traffic is being diverted from the wreck, and the JCSD said Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road will remain closed for several hours. They advised drivers to find alternative routes.

