Celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ with $4 tickets at Grand Theatres, AmStar Cinemas

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all movie lovers! This Sunday is National Cinema Day, and several Pine Belt theaters are offering the deal of the summer.

Santikos Theaters GAS, the parent company for The Grand Theatre and AmStar Cinemas, announced it is partnering with the Cinema Foundation to offer $4 tickets for all movies, all formats, all showtimes on Sunday, August 27 - National Cinema Day. Online booking fees will still apply.

This one-day-only event is a golden opportunity for families, friends and movie enthusiasts to come together and enjoy their favorite films on the big screen.

All 17 Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas locations will participate in the one-day event, celebrating the power of movies to unite people.

“We are thrilled to present National Cinema Day at The Grand Theatre & AmStar Cinemas, where everyone can relish the magic of movies without breaking the bank,” said Ron Krueger, the chief operating officer of Santikos Theaters GAS. “From the latest blockbusters to timeless classics, this is an occasion to gather, laugh and be captivated by the silver screen.”

To celebrate National Cinema Day on August 27, moviegoers can enjoy dozens of movies, including new films opening this weekend, like Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Retribution and The Hill. It will also include current box office hits and recent family favorites like:

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Strays

Blue Beetle

Talk to Me

Sound of Freedom

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Haunted Mansion

Elemental

The Little Mermaid (Sing-Along Version)

Spaceballs (re-release)

For a complete list of showtimes and titles, visit www.TheGrandTheatre.com or www.AmStarCinemas.com.

And what’s a cinematic experience without popcorn? Treat yourself to our delicious regular popcorn for just $6 and complete the movie magic!

Santikos Theaters GAS said that to ensure the safety and comfort of all guests, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian over the age of 21; specific curfew times are available at the theatre. To ensure a seamless experience, guests must provide a government-issued ID at the box office or ticket stand.

