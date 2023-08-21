Win Stuff
Absentee voting begins for run-off election

In-person absentee voting for the primary election run-offs began Saturday.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 26.

After a close primary race, Republicans Gentry Mordica and Wesley Clark are on the ballot for Forrest County Supervisor Dist. 1 GOP.

Both candidates are relatively new to politics, but they hope to make a strong impact nevertheless.

“I wanna bring some morals and accountabilities into the Board of Supervisors,” said Clark. “I’d like to get the board meeting video’d so constituents can have more of a voice in what happens in the county.”

Mordica said he wants to see more economic growth through the Eagle One Mega Site, an industrial park co-created by Forrest and Lamar counties.

“Our anchors here already are education, healthcare,” said Mordica. “I would like to see a new manufacturer come in and even enhance our anchors that are already here.”

Board of Supervisors President David Hogan is relinquishing his position and taking on Zac Howell for Forrest County Tax Collector GOP.

Both Republicans said their main goal, if elected, is to improve customer service at the tax office.

“We’re looking at being able to expand the hours,” said Hogan. “I know people work from 8 to 5, and the offices open from 8 to 5 now. I’d also like to implement no-wait appointment times.”

“We have roughly 80,000 people, and we only have one office to serve those 80,000 people,” said Howell. “So we need to expand our reach, whether that’s adding an additional office or just adding kiosks from throughout the county.”

The run-off election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

To be counted, all mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 29 and received by the clerk’s office within five days prior to the election.

For more information on voting, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.

