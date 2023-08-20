Win Stuff
Temperatures will continue to soar into the 100s all week. Here’s your latest forecast.

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week is likely to be one of the hottest and dries on record for Mississippi. All time highs are expected for the areas in the Pine Belt.

This evening will be partly clear as temperatures fall into the mid to high 70′s. No chances for rain are in the forecast for tonight. Tonight and tomorrow will be slightly less humid because the dewpoints are ranging from the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 100′s and skies be sunny. There is also a red flag warning for tomorrow from 9 am to 8 pm. If we do receive any rain, the showers will be brief and light. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the mid 70′s for overnight lows.

Tuesday temperatures will rise into the low 100′s across the area. There will be no rain chances throughout the day and skies are expected to be sunny to mostly sunny.

Wednesday will be sunny with temperatures into the low 100′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the 70′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 100′s. There could be record breaking heat on this day. There will be no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the high 70′s.

