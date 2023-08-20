Win Stuff
Purvis 2023 football schedule

Purvis Tornadoes
By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Purvis

  • 8/25: vs. Lumberton – 7 p.m.
  • 9/1: at Pass Christian – 7 p.m.
  • 9/8: at North Forrest – 7 p.m.
  • 9/15: vs. Long Beach – 7 p.m.
  • 9/22: at Oak Forest Academy – 7 p.m.
  • 9/29: at FCAHS* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/6: vs. Sumrall* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/13: at Lawrence County* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/20: at Northeast Lauderdale – 7 p.m.
  • 10/26: vs. Columbia* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
