Pine Belt Walmarts host quarterly “Wellness Day” in time for back-to-school

Walmart Wellness Day featured free health screenings and affordable immunizations at eight Pine Belt stores.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Walmart stores across South Mississippi offered free health screenings and low-cost vaccinations as part of “Wellness Day” Saturday.

Walmart holds the events quarterly, allowing shoppers to keep up-to-date with their vaccinations and health screenings, like glucose, blood pressure, vision and cholesterol checks.

Customers could get COVID-19 and flu vaccines, along with vaccinations for HPV, pneumonia and tetanus.

“At this point, we’re really emphasizing vaccines and making sure people are preventing for the season coming because, you know, we have COVID, we have RSV, we have flu, we have strep, so we’re trying to vaccinate people before it starts to get really intense,” said Kathleen Poole, pharmacy manager for the Walmart on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

Eight Walmart locations across the Pine Belt hosted “Wellness Day.”

