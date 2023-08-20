Pine Belt Walmarts host quarterly “Wellness Day” in time for back-to-school

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Walmart stores across South Mississippi offered free health screenings and low-cost vaccinations as part of “Wellness Day” Saturday.

Walmart holds the events quarterly, allowing shoppers to keep up-to-date with their vaccinations and health screenings, like glucose, blood pressure, vision and cholesterol checks.

Customers could get COVID-19 and flu vaccines, along with vaccinations for HPV, pneumonia and tetanus.

“At this point, we’re really emphasizing vaccines and making sure people are preventing for the season coming because, you know, we have COVID, we have RSV, we have flu, we have strep, so we’re trying to vaccinate people before it starts to get really intense,” said Kathleen Poole, pharmacy manager for the Walmart on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

Eight Walmart locations across the Pine Belt hosted “Wellness Day.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.