Petal Elementary Robotics prepares for first competition at ‘Build Day’

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - These robotics engineers got to build items for their first competition at an annual “Build Day.”

Robotics is a great entry point to STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics - for these bright, young students.

At Build Day, the students got the opportunity to complete tasks for upcoming competitions through teamwork and patience.

Though robotics can be challenging, especially at a young age, the students are all eager to continue learning and growing.

Faculty at the school district said their favorite part of Build Day is seeing the students overcome challenges.

“Seeing how amazed they are when they could do things they didn’t even know about, I think that’s the best part,” says Paige Perkins, the leader of Robotics Build Day.

The students said working through those challenges would better prepare them for competition and the future.

“Building the robot and learning how to improve it and learning what slows it down and trying to work around it,” says 4th-grade student Fisher Covin.

Their first competition will be held on September 5.

