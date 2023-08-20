North Forrest 2023 football schedule

North Forrest

8/25: vs. Pisgah – 7 p.m.

9/1: at Lumberton – 7 p.m.

9/8: vs. Purvis – 7 p.m.

9/15: at Perry Central – 7 p.m.

9/22: vs. South Jones – 7 p.m.

9/29: at Collins* – 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. Heidelberg* – 7 p.m.

10/13: vs. Richton* – 7 p.m.

10/20: at Mize* – 7 p.m.

10/27: vs. Leake Central – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

