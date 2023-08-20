North Forrest 2023 football schedule
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
North Forrest
- 8/25: vs. Pisgah – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: at Lumberton – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: vs. Purvis – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: at Perry Central – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: vs. South Jones – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: at Collins* – 7 p.m.
- 10/6: vs. Heidelberg* – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: vs. Richton* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: at Mize* – 7 p.m.
- 10/27: vs. Leake Central – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent
