Mount Olive 2023 football schedule

Mount Olive

8/24: vs. Puckett – 7 p.m.

9/1: at Mize – 7 p.m.

9/8: vs. Collins – 7 p.m.

9/15: at Resurrection Catholic – 7 p.m.

9/22: at Lumberton – 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. Sebastopol – 7 p.m.

10/13: vs. Leake County* – 7 p.m.

10/20: vs. Taylorsville* – 7 p.m.

10/27: at Stringer* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-1A opponent

