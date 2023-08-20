Mount Olive 2023 football schedule
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Mount Olive
- 8/24: vs. Puckett – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: at Mize – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: vs. Collins – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: at Resurrection Catholic – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: at Lumberton – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: vs. Sebastopol – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: vs. Leake County* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: vs. Taylorsville* – 7 p.m.
- 10/27: at Stringer* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 7-1A opponent
