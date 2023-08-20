Win Stuff
Louin residents receive support at MEMA/FEMA disaster recovery center

Two months since a deadly EF-3 tornado ravaged the town of Louin, residents are finally getting the opportunity to apply for MEMA and FEMA assistance.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - Two months have passed since a deadly EF-3 tornado ravaged the town of Louin and other parts of Mississippi.

Derry Pierce and his wife, Jessie, retired to Louin in July 2021.

After losing their home in the tornado, the two are now living in a motor home.

They said they’re grateful to have a roof over their heads, but the sudden change hasn’t been easy.

“Although the motor home is ours, it’s not like the stability of home,” Pierce said.

The couple was among several residents who visited MEMA and FEMA’s new disaster recovery center at Louin City Hall.

The center provides survivors with application assistance, loan information, local and state resources and education on protecting themselves and their property during disasters.

Pierce said they’re hoping the support from both agencies will help them start rebuilding their life and home.

“We gotta figure out how we’re gonna put our life back together and get out of that motor home,” Pierce said. “For other people, how they’re gonna put their life back together and get out of that family member’s house or that friend’s house.”

Services are available to underinsured citizens and those without insurance.

“You’re not going in and filling out an application,” said La’Tanga Hopes, a media relations specialist for FEMA. “You’re completing an application and working towards eligibility. That’s very important. So the one thing you want us to know is what happened to you on that day that changed your life.”

Some residents said they were happy with the services provided by the agencies but wished they would’ve come sooner.

“I know it’s a process to it,” said Estella Walker. “Was it the politics or because of the area that it happened in? If it was in other areas, I don’t feel it would’ve taken so long.”

Residents said though the tough time isn’t over, they’ll get through it with faith and effort.

“You gotta figure out what you can do to help yourself and better your own situation while the help is coming,” said Pierce.

FEMA and MEMA have also opened a center at the Riverside Community Center in Moss Point.

The centers are open:

  • Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

