Jefferson Davis County 2023 football schedule

Jefferson Davis County

8/25: at Poplarville – 7 p.m.

9/1: vs. Lawrence County – 7 p.m.

9/8: at Laurel – 7 p.m.

9/15: vs. Columbia – 7 p.m.

9/22: at Raleigh – 7 p.m.

9/29: at Seminary* – 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. Crystal Springs* – 7 p.m.

10/13: at Hazlehurst* – 7 p.m.

10/20: vs. Magee* – 7 p.m.

10/26: vs. Bay Springs – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 6-3A opponent

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.