Jefferson Davis County 2023 football schedule
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jefferson Davis County
- 8/25: at Poplarville – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: vs. Lawrence County – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: at Laurel – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: vs. Columbia – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: at Raleigh – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: at Seminary* – 7 p.m.
- 10/6: vs. Crystal Springs* – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: at Hazlehurst* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: vs. Magee* – 7 p.m.
- 10/26: vs. Bay Springs – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 6-3A opponent
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.