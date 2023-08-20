Former JSU player Isaiah Bolden taken to hospital after collision in NFL pre-season game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State and current New England Patriot cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a collision with a teammate in a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers.
Entire Patriots team came together on the field as rookie CB Isaiah Bolden remained down following a play in which he appeared to take a hit to the head from a teammate on a completed pass.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 20, 2023
Bolden is being carted off the field on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/t3EztMJN1X
The Patriots and Packers agreed to suspend the game after the injury.
The Patriots report Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”
Bolden was released from the hospital Sunday morning following the scary incident. The Patriots have provided the following update on the condition of Bolden:
Update on the condition of Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden: https://t.co/THdI0P2F7K— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023
