Former JSU player Isaiah Bolden taken to hospital after collision in NFL pre-season game

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass against New England Patriots...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass against New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden (7) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone and Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State and current New England Patriot cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a collision with a teammate in a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots and Packers agreed to suspend the game after the injury.

The Patriots report Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

New England Patriots players kneel after cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured during the second...
New England Patriots players kneel after cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended after the injury. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)

Bolden was released from the hospital Sunday morning following the scary incident. The Patriots have provided the following update on the condition of Bolden:

