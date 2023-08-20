Football fans flock to annual Southern Miss Fan Fest ahead of 2023 season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans of University of Southern Mississippi football were treated to a day in their honor at “The Rock” on Saturday for the 2023 Southern Miss “Fanfest.”

The Southern Miss Alumni Association and USM Athletics sponsored the event.

“This is a great event that we put on every year,” said Bryan Richey, a graduate assistant in marketing for USM Athletics. “It’s a good opportunity for us to get the fans here, get them excited for football season and give them a chance to check out what the team looks like.”

Fans picked up USM yard signs and other free Southern Miss products. Then they watched a football practice. Afterward, fans could take pictures and get autographs from the players.

“We’re a Southern Miss family; we have family that has come here for years, attended the college,” said Taylor Mauldin, a USM football fan who attended “Fanfest” with members of her family.

After the practice, head football coach Will Hall spoke to fans about the upcoming football season.

“It’s great for our players, great for our fans to meet our players, and for them to take their helmets off and see their face and connect with them,” Hall said.

USM plays its first home game of the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Alcorn State University.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.