Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Football fans flock to annual Southern Miss Fan Fest ahead of 2023 season

Southern Miss Golden Eagles love their fans, and they wanted to show that appreciation ahead of the 2023 season.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans of University of Southern Mississippi football were treated to a day in their honor at “The Rock” on Saturday for the 2023 Southern Miss “Fanfest.”

The Southern Miss Alumni Association and USM Athletics sponsored the event.

“This is a great event that we put on every year,” said Bryan Richey, a graduate assistant in marketing for USM Athletics. “It’s a good opportunity for us to get the fans here, get them excited for football season and give them a chance to check out what the team looks like.”

Fans picked up USM yard signs and other free Southern Miss products. Then they watched a football practice. Afterward, fans could take pictures and get autographs from the players.

“We’re a Southern Miss family; we have family that has come here for years, attended the college,” said Taylor Mauldin, a USM football fan who attended “Fanfest” with members of her family.

After the practice, head football coach Will Hall spoke to fans about the upcoming football season.

“It’s great for our players, great for our fans to meet our players, and for them to take their helmets off and see their face and connect with them,” Hall said.

USM plays its first home game of the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Alcorn State University.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Joshua "Josh" Mahaffey’s body was sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Biloxi Wednesday for an...
Missing Covington Co. man found dead on mother’s property last week, according to sheriff
George Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel was released from the Jones County Detention Center around...
Copiah Co. judge appointed in deadly Jones Co. church shooting case; reserve deputy out on bond
6-vehicle in Ridgeland sends 2 to hospital
Hay falls from truck, causing 6-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Kahmaree Brown, 18, Sandersville.
Suspect charged with grand larceny in Jones Co.

Latest News

Photo: MGN
Cheers! Downtown Hattiesburg hosts inaugural Hub City Wine Festival
Residents say they hope the center will support their efforts to rebuild.
Louin residents receive support at MEMA/FEMA disaster recovery center
The Hub City wined and dined on Saturday - literally!
Cheers! Downtown Hattiesburg hosts inaugural Hub City Wine Festival
Walmart stores across the PIne Belt hosted a quarterly "Wellness Day" Saturday.
Pine Belt Walmarts host quarterly “Wellness Day” in time for back-to-school