CPD still seeking man reported missing on Aug. 1

Delmar Lee Blake, 59.
Delmar Lee Blake, 59.(Columbia Mississippi Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia Police Department Chief Michael Kelly is asking for the public’s assistance in ongoing efforts to locate 79-year-old Delmar Lee Blake.

The police department said Blake was last captured on surveillance camera footage on Aug. 1 driving his blue 2001 GMC Sierra (Mississippi Registration Tag # DB0860U) along Columbia Purvis Road near the intersection with Game Reserve Road.

Blake is described as being approximately 5′7″ and weighs around 175 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes, according to the police.

Kelly urges the community to thoroughly search their properties and nearby wooded areas for any sign of Blake or his vehicle.

Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could be crucial in locating him.

If you have any information, you are asked to please promptly contact the Columbia PD at (601) 736-8225 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.

