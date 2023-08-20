Cheers! Downtown Hattiesburg hosts inaugural Hub City Wine Festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City wined and dined on Saturday - literally!

The Bottling Company in downtown Hattiesburg hosted the inaugural Hub City Wine Festival on Saturday afternoon. Those attending the festival enjoyed various wines and appetizers while listening to live music.

Event organizer Christen Raanes said it took overfour4 months to plan the event.

“The vision of the festival is really just to bring the community together around the love of wine,” said Raanes. “We’ve got 109 different wines represented here from 19 different countries, a little bit of everything. Sparkling, white wines, rose wines, red wines, orange wines, sweet dessert wines and a lot of food bearings, live music and a lot of fun.”

The event lasted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

