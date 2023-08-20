Win Stuff
Bobcats continue to grind as football season nears

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A major advantage Jones College has each football season is zero turnover on its coaching staff.

The roster, however, looks a little different – though that is the nature of junior college football.

The Bobcats have some new faces entering 2023, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines and in the defensive backfield.

Head coach Steve Buckley is encouraged by how his team’s competed during the summer. Jones College challenges one another not only to earn playing time but to better themselves.

“We push each other every day,” said sophomore linebacker Raymond Collins, an Ole Miss commit. “Just the fact of we know what we want to do and what we came here for. Some people came here with DI offers but they didn’t like what they wanted or wanted to go somewhere further. And other people just have that chip on their shoulder that they got overlooked. We just push each other every day.”

“It goes back to our philosophy, we’re going to play numbers,” Buckley said. “Everybody on this roster’s going to play. Even our young kids that aren’t young anymore, that are sophomores, played a lot of quality snaps last year. To me, that’s an advantage. There’s a difference between a sophomore that’s played and a sophomore that hadn’t played.”

