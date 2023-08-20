3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A fiery two-car crash in Laurel left multiple people dead on Saturday.

According to a source on the scene, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 near Magnolia Road in Laurel. The source also reported that two vehicles, a Range Rover and Ford F-150, collided head-on and caught fire.

A Jones County volunteer firefighter, who wished to have her name withheld, witnessed the accident while driving on US-84. She said the vehicles hit with such tremendous force that one went straight into the air before crashing back into the ground and exploding.

The firefighter stopped and tried to put out the fires with a fire extinguisher. Unfortunately, she said there was nothing she could do.

As of 7:34 p.m., Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed three individuals died at the scene, and all eastbound traffic was at a standstill.

Due to the condition of the vehicles, emergency responders said they were still trying to determine how many people were inside. They advised that traffic on U.S. 84 would be blocked or delayed for a significant amount of time and suggested that drivers find an alternative route.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EM Serve Ambulance Service and Powers Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

