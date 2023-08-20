Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel

(MGN)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A fiery two-car crash in Laurel left multiple people dead on Saturday.

According to a source on the scene, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 near Magnolia Road in Laurel. The source also reported that two vehicles, a Range Rover and Ford F-150, collided head-on and caught fire.

A Jones County volunteer firefighter, who wished to have her name withheld, witnessed the accident while driving on US-84. She said the vehicles hit with such tremendous force that one went straight into the air before crashing back into the ground and exploding.

The firefighter stopped and tried to put out the fires with a fire extinguisher. Unfortunately, she said there was nothing she could do.

As of 7:34 p.m., Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed three individuals died at the scene, and all eastbound traffic was at a standstill.

Due to the condition of the vehicles, emergency responders said they were still trying to determine how many people were inside. They advised that traffic on U.S. 84 would be blocked or delayed for a significant amount of time and suggested that drivers find an alternative route.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EM Serve Ambulance Service and Powers Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Joshua "Josh" Mahaffey’s body was sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Biloxi Wednesday for an...
Missing Covington Co. man found dead on mother’s property last week, according to sheriff
George Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel was released from the Jones County Detention Center around...
Copiah Co. judge appointed in deadly Jones Co. church shooting case; reserve deputy out on bond
6-vehicle in Ridgeland sends 2 to hospital
Hay falls from truck, causing 6-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Kahmaree Brown, 18, Sandersville.
Suspect charged with grand larceny in Jones Co.

Latest News

Volunteer fire departments in desperate need of volunteers
Southern Miss Golden Eagles love their fans, and they wanted to show that appreciation ahead of...
Fans flock to Southern Miss Fan Fest ahead of 2023 season
Walmart Wellness Day featured free health screenings and affordable immunizations at eight Pine...
Pine Belt customers take advantage of Walmart Wellness Day
The Jones County Fire Council said the fire occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday at 169...
Fire destroys Jones Co. home, injuries four firefighters