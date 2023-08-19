Walmart to offer immunizations, health screenings for Wellness Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Walmart locations in the Pine Belt will be offering free health screenings and discounted immunizations Saturday for Wellness Day.

Screenings include glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision.

Customers can also get vaccinated for illnesses like COVID-19 (free of cost), flu, HPV, pneumonia and tetanus.

Pharmacy manager Kathleen Poole said immunization is important for everyone, especially those who fall between the ages of 19 and 65.

“I find the people that are least-vaccinated and probably need it the most are the people in the in-between, before age 65 and after age 19,” said Poole. “You get all your shots in school, but when you leave school, nobody chases after you until you’re 65. So we kind of target that audience.”

The American Cancer Society will also be present at stores promoting the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

“It prevents many cancers: throat cancer, female cancer, male cancer, wart kind of cancer,” Poole said. “It helps prevent all of that.”

Poole said people be especially cautious with illnesses like COVID-19, streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which share similar symptoms.

“If you have symptoms, if you have fever, go get seen,” Poole said. “Because there’s medicines to treat this so you don’t have to get really, really sick.”

The following Pine Belt locations will be participating in the event:

Petal, 36 Byrd Blvd.

Hattiesburg, 6072 US-98

Hattiesburg, 5901 US-49

Laurel, 1621 MS-15

Columbia, 1001 US-98

Magee, 1625 Simpson, US-49

Waynesboro, 1350 Azalea Dr.

Wiggins, 1053 E Frontage Dr.

