Volunteer fire departments in desperate need of volunteers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a nationwide shortage of firefighters, especially for those who volunteer their time without earning a dime.

Moselle Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Shows said his department has five active members on its roster and needs 25 to be considered fully staffed.

“We could show up with our five active members if they were all available; that’s the thing, it’s volunteer,” Shows said. “So even if those five are all available to be there, our ability to be able to save a portion of the house is out the window.”

Often, volunteer fire departments rely on mutual aid from other departments to put out fires around the community. However, Shows said this can take a toll.

“Other departments are facing the same thing we are, you know,” Shows said. “They are low staffed, and everybody has got jobs because this is volunteer.”

Over at the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Brett Stewart said another issue is people not knowing all the ways to volunteer at the department that do not involve rushing into a burning building.

“It’s a calling, but you don’t have to go into burning buildings every time,” Stewart said. “You can not go to the call if you don’t want to, or you can help on scene. We have firefighters that love to go in and love to do their job. But we have people on the sideline that just give water and provide first aid. Everybody can do something.”

Shows said the benefits of volunteer firefighting and giving back to the community can’t be measured by a paycheck.

“You see the remorse and the thankfulness on the homeowner’s face,” Shows said. “The gratitude. That’s worth more than any amount of money to me.”

Contact the Jones County Fire Council at 601-428-3187 to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter.

