Petal Police arrest one following Friday night attempted shooting

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is behind bars following an attempted shooting in the Petal community.

The Petal Police Department said 31-year-old William Thrash, of Petal, is under arrest for aggravated assault in connection to an incident at a residence on Byrd Avenue.

Officers responded to the residence around 7:30 p.m. Friday after receiving emergency calls about possible gunshots. When they arrived on the scene, the Petal PD said officers believed the suspected shooter was inside the residence. They attempted to get the suspect to surrender themselves. However, after those attempts failed, the Petal SWAT team forcibly entered the home.

The suspect was not inside the residence, but police did find a weapon they believed the shooter fired.

Petal police later found and arrested Thrash on Saturday.

Thrash is currently booked into the Forrest County Adult Correctional Center, awaiting his initial court appearance.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.