Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Petal Police arrest one following Friday night attempted shooting

William Thrash, 31, of Petal, faces one count of aggravated assault in an attempted shooting on...
William Thrash, 31, of Petal, faces one count of aggravated assault in an attempted shooting on Friday night.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is behind bars following an attempted shooting in the Petal community.

The Petal Police Department said 31-year-old William Thrash, of Petal, is under arrest for aggravated assault in connection to an incident at a residence on Byrd Avenue.

Officers responded to the residence around 7:30 p.m. Friday after receiving emergency calls about possible gunshots. When they arrived on the scene, the Petal PD said officers believed the suspected shooter was inside the residence. They attempted to get the suspect to surrender themselves. However, after those attempts failed, the Petal SWAT team forcibly entered the home.

The suspect was not inside the residence, but police did find a weapon they believed the shooter fired.

Petal police later found and arrested Thrash on Saturday.

Thrash is currently booked into the Forrest County Adult Correctional Center, awaiting his initial court appearance.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Joshua "Josh" Mahaffey’s body was sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Biloxi Wednesday for an...
Missing Covington Co. man found dead on mother’s property last week, according to sheriff
George Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel was released from the Jones County Detention Center around...
Copiah Co. judge appointed in deadly Jones Co. church shooting case; reserve deputy out on bond
6-vehicle in Ridgeland sends 2 to hospital
Hay falls from truck, causing 6-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Kahmaree Brown, 18, Sandersville.
Suspect charged with grand larceny in Jones Co.

Latest News

A fire destroyed a Jones County home on Friendship Road and injured three firefighters on...
Fire destroys Jones Co. home, injuries three firefighters
6pm Headlines 8/18
6pm Headlines 8/18
FGH
Milk Depot at Forrest General Hospital
HWY 49
More than 100 lights added throughout Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg