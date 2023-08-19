Milk Depot at Forrest General Hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Forrest General Hospital is one of 14 in the state to serve as a Milk Depot.

This allows mothers to donate their milk to a child in need.

There are many benefits for the infants who will receive the donations, such as providing nutrition and providing antibodies to reduce the risk of viruses.

There is a higher demand for these donations since formula prices have gone back down.

“It has kind of gone down, we did have several big donators who would donate as much as 1500 oz. and others who donated maybe around 700 but were happy for any donations that were able to get,” said Michelle Roberts, maternal child educator at Forrest General Hospital.

The donations that are received will be passed along to children in need all across Mississippi and neighboring states.

Forrest General Hospital is a Baby-Friendly hospital. it is the first one in Mississippi.

This means that the hospital provides the correct confidence, information and skills to initiate and continue breastfeeding their newborns.

For further information on the Milk Depot, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.