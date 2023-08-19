Laurel School District puts clear bag policy into effect

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is implementing a clear bag policy effective immediately.

The policy is in effect for all school-related events: athletics and performing arts.

The district says they feel as if this is the next step to continue to take responsibility for safety measures for their students and the community.

“It’s the next step in assuring that all of our fans, players, coaches and everybody that’s involved in the game day experience can come to the game with very little to no worry about the safety measures that have been put in place to make sure they can enjoy the game,” said Athletic Director Ryan Earnest.

The Laurel School District’s website has more information of the dimension sizes available for the clear bags.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.