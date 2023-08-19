Win Stuff
‘I’m home’: No. 1 football recruit in Mississippi commits to Ole Miss

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The No. 1 high school football recruit in Mississippi will be a Rebel next season.

Five-star Defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, ranked by 247 Sports, out of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, announced his commitment to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Saturday afternoon.

The future Rebel becomes the second No. 1 player out of Mississippi to announce his commitment to the Rebels for the second year in a row. Former five-star linebacker from Raleigh, Mississippi Suntarine Perkins signed with the Rebels as a key member of the 2023 recruiting class.

Franklin adds his name to an impressive 2024 class that he now headlines. It ranks 24th in the country. He held offers from Auburn, Miami, and Colorado.

The 6′5″ 265 lbs talent is now one of the three players listed in the top five recruits in Mississippi in the class of 2024 committed to the Rebels, according to 247 Sports.

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding played a key role in earning the five star’s commitment.

