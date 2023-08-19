Gov. Reeves meets supporters at Lamar luncheon

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves met campaign supporters in the Pine Belt Friday.

The Governor spoke at a fundraising luncheon in Sumrall, hosted by businessmen Jim and Tom Duff.

Last week, Reeves beat two challengers in the Republican Primary.

Now, he’s turning his attention to general election Democratic opponent Brandon Presley.

“I’m going do the same thing I’ve been doing and that’s talking about our record because our record is one of achievement, it’s one of the wins, it’s about bringing new economic development to our state,” said Reeves.

“We have the lowest unemployment rate in state history, we have more people working than any time in state history, our education attainment levels are better, our high school graduation rates are better than the national average.”

Reeves was also in Petal Friday morning, speaking at the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

