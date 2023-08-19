Win Stuff
Fire destroys Jones Co. home, injuries three firefighters

A fire destroyed a Jones County home on Friendship Road and injured three firefighters on August 19.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning fire destroyed a Jones County home and injured three firefighters.

The Jones County Fire Council said the fire occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday at 169 Friendship Road.

Units from the Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and found the single-story brick home engulfed in flames. They immediately began a defensive approach to keep the fire contained.

While trying to extinguish the fire, three firefighters sustained minor injuries. One of those firefighters also became trapped in the home after a partial roof collapse. All three firefighters were transported by Emserv Ambulance Service to the emergency department for treatment and later released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff's Office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff's Office.(Jones County Fire Council)

