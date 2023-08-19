Win Stuff
Extreme heat expected this weekend and into next week

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/18
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out near 70s°.

This weekend will be extremely hot. Highs will top out into the low 100s for Saturday & Sunday. Heat Indices will be between 105-115°.

The heat will continue into next week with no end in sight. Highs every day next week will top out into the low 100s with no rain.

We could possibly tie our All-Time Record High of 106° on Wednesday and Thursday.

