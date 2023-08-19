Columbia High School teaches students voting process

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Voting is your right, but the process can be intimidating for first-time voters.

Columbia High School is changing that mindset and helping students learn the process before they cast their first ballot.

“At first, it was real new, out of the ordinary for us being that we’ve always voted on emails and stuff, but I think it’s a good process to get a feel for it,” said Chenadi Marshall, homecoming queen. “The school sets up the auditorium as a voting precinct: showing your identification, finding your name on the polling book, filling out a ballot, and casting it in a voting machine.

Marion County Circuit Clerk Janette Nolan told students that their vote does count.

“This is your opportunity,” said Nolan. “This is your right, and you have a voice in what happens whether it be in your city, your county, your state, your federal government or your school government.”

Student body president Jerry Tolbert said it’s a good way to prepare for the real world.

“I’ve been doing this the past couple of years, and now I think next year, next time I’m doing it, I’ll probably be 18 out in the real world, making my own decisions and things,” said Tolbert. “It’s a little scary, but it’s coming so I’m making sure I prepare myself and this is one way we can do that, getting this practice beforehand.”

All grade levels were able to participate in the voting experience for homecoming.

