City of Petal holds annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Seats and plates were full as people from all across Petal and the Pine Belt attended the Petal Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

The event raises money for the Petal Children’s Task Force.

Guest speakers included Damaris Lee, co-founder of the Task Force, and Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves.

“It’s a restart of an event we used to have, and the Petal Children’s Task Force is such a big part of what we do here in town,” said Mayor Tony Ducker. “So, it’s great to have them sponsor this event and have the governor here to restart what we hope will be an annual event.”

Reeves touched on various topics regarding the state, receiving major applause.

Ducker said the city is working on various projects for 2023 and 2024.

“We’ve got some apartments that are gonna be coming on; gonna be 36 units that’s coming,” Ducker said. “We also have a, along with the Starbucks, there’s gonna be another entity there. But we also have a Hattiesburg Clinic facility.”

The city recently received over $2 million in state funding, which Ducker said will be used to improve their roadways.

“You’re gonna see some of the work going on under the ground. I know it’s great to do a lot of paving, and we just are in the back end of one of the biggest paving projects that we’ve ever done,” Ducker said. “So if we do the money right, we should make some pretty big gains on our roads when it’s all said and done.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.