Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

City of Petal holds annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

The event raises money for the Petal Children’s Task Force.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Seats and plates were full as people from all across Petal and the Pine Belt attended the Petal Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

The event raises money for the Petal Children’s Task Force.

Guest speakers included Damaris Lee, co-founder of the Task Force, and Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves.

“It’s a restart of an event we used to have, and the Petal Children’s Task Force is such a big part of what we do here in town,” said Mayor Tony Ducker. “So, it’s great to have them sponsor this event and have the governor here to restart what we hope will be an annual event.”

Reeves touched on various topics regarding the state, receiving major applause.

Ducker said the city is working on various projects for 2023 and 2024.

“We’ve got some apartments that are gonna be coming on; gonna be 36 units that’s coming,” Ducker said. “We also have a, along with the Starbucks, there’s gonna be another entity there. But we also have a Hattiesburg Clinic facility.”

The city recently received over $2 million in state funding, which Ducker said will be used to improve their roadways.

“You’re gonna see some of the work going on under the ground. I know it’s great to do a lot of paving, and we just are in the back end of one of the biggest paving projects that we’ve ever done,” Ducker said. “So if we do the money right, we should make some pretty big gains on our roads when it’s all said and done.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Joshua "Josh" Mahaffey’s body was sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Biloxi Wednesday for an...
Missing Covington Co. man found dead on mother’s property last week, according to sheriff
Kahmaree Brown, 18, Sandersville.
Suspect charged with grand larceny in Jones Co.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Glendarrius Traylor (19), Eric Drummond (19),...
4 arrests after rash of auto burglaries across Jones County

Latest News

HWY 49
More than 100 lights added throughout Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg
-
Laurel School District puts clear bag policy into effect
The store will be offering the flu vaccine on the sales floor as customers come in.
Walmart to offer immunizations, health screenings for Wellness Day
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at a fundraising luncheon in Sumrall Friday, hosted by businessmen JIm...
Gov. Reeves meets supporters at Lamar luncheon