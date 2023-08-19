Another HOT weekend is in store for the Pine Belt, setting us up for a hot week as well.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be partly clear and calm and temperatures will fall into the high 70′s. No chances for rain are in the forecast for tonight.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 100′s and skies be sunny. There is no chance of rain. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the mid 70′s for overnight lows.

Monday temperatures will rise into the low 100′s across the area. There is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday we will be sunny with temperatures into the low 100′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 100′s. There will be no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the high 70′s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.