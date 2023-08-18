WATCH: Mississippi Aquarium promotes ‘Changing Tides’ expansion, free pre-K passes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - New exhibits, free annual passes and hissing cockroaches... the Mississippi Aquarium has been busy making exciting changes to the gulf coast’s popular family attraction.

On Friday, the Mississippi Aquarium announced it remodeled its Changing Tides building to house 23 new habitats. The new habitats include space for a sloth, a giant octopus and hundreds of new fish and reptiles. It’s the exhibit’s first major expansion since opening in 2020.

The new space will open on Friday, August 25, and it will add 7,000 square feet of indoor and interactive exhibits that will house more than 130 species of animals.

“We listened to early visitors who asked us for more exhibits and activities for kids,” said Kurt Allen, the Mississippi Aquarium’s president and chief executive officer. “Changing Tides is our answer to those constructive comments, and we want to invite those who have visited previously to come back and see this amazing new expansion.”

The aquarium also announced the introduction of a free annual pass for children 3 to 5 years old. The pass will be available for a limited time, and it will include unlimited visits until the child’s sixth birthday. Parents and guardians can register their children for the Pre-K Free Pass at msaquarium.org. A copy or photo of a birth certificate or passport will be required to verify the child’s age when activating the pass at the aquarium.

Additionally, starting Monday, all other annual passes will be on sale for the lowest price of the year. Annual passes include new amenities like free parking in the Coastal Transportation Authority garage.

Changing Tide’s presenting sponsor Keesler Federal Credit Union and the Aquarium Crew will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 24, at 11:00 a.m.

“We consider the Mississippi Aquarium to be one of the premier family attractions in the South and a source of pride for the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said George Mitchell, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Keesler Federal Credit Union. “One of Keesler Federal’s core values is our commitment to the communities we serve, with a special focus on events and programs that are family-oriented or educational. The Mississippi Aquarium combines both values.”

Changing Tides is laid out with three diverse habitats designed to mimic the environs of a Kelp Forest, Tropical Jungle and Warm Water Oceans.

Tito, a two-toed sloth, will share his new space with Peli, a three-banded armadillo. Children will also be able to get up close and personal with a giant Pacific Octopus in a tank that includes a mini tunnel under the exhibit.

Sea horses, a tarantula, snakes, lizards, hissing cockroaches and poison dart frogs will also delight visitors.

Along with marine, reptile and other wildlife housed in Changing Tides, the expansion will include a new food and beverage service option driven by Amazon Go’s walk-out technology.

The Mississippi Aquarium is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets on the website for the best possible admission price.

